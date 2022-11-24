Read full article on original website
This Week in South Florida: Lori Alhadeff
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought big changes to the direction of South Florida schools, and for Broward County in particular. Newly-voter-elected board members were sworn in to replace interim members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and among the first order of business was reversing some of their work.
This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one. Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries. With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida...
Viewing, funeral for Miami native, among 3 killed in U. of Virginia shooting
MIAMI, Fla. – A viewing for University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry was held Friday with the football player’s funeral set for Saturday as the Miami native is laid to rest. Perry, 22, was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: November 27, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez. The full episode can be...
Residents of Little Havana apartment building shocked to receive sudden eviction notice
MIAMI – Families living in a Little Havana apartment building say they’ve been given just weeks to move out of their homes. They say they’ve been told their building needs too much work, but the city has no record of any of that. Aside from the creaky...
South Florida artists get unique opportunity for studio space, discounted rent
MIAMI – One of the nation’s oldest public housing projects is now the site of a new idea. Discounted rent and studio space will now be available for local artists, as the world’s elite artists, curators and gallerists descend on South Florida for Miami Art Week. Addonis...
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month
Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
Deputies respond to North Lauderdale home following reports of shooting
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police responded to a residential neighborhood in North Lauderdale on Monday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting. Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles were observed parked outside a home on the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Place. Sky 10 was over the scene just after 5...
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
UVA rising football star, south Florida native D’sean Perry laid to rest
Miami Gardens, FLA – Family and friends of D’Sean Perry gathered for his funeral Saturday evening at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. “He deeply cared bout his family, wanted to make sure he put his best foot forward every time he stepped out of the door,” Earl Simms, Perry’s former high school football coach at Gulliver Prep, said.
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after Fort Lauderdale woman killed in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to a press release.
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic Miami restaurant Versailles, passes away
MIAMI – The City of Miami is mourning the loss of a South Florida icon. The founder of Versailles restaurant Felipe A. Valls Sr. has died. Valls is credited with introducing the first ventanita to Miami, creating a walk-up window to drink Cuban coffee and swap stories. Over its...
Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about woman’s murder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Fort Lauderdale. Dawn Unruh was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
Police: Man charged after fatally shooting cousin while playing with revolver
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge after fatally shooting his cousin while playing with a revolver at a Palmetto Bay apartment complex, according to Miami-Dade police. Police said they responded to the Palmetto Station Apartments at 17945 SW 79th Ave. just after...
Hialeah woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, claims mac and cheese never ‘ready in 3.5 minutes’
MIAMI – How much is your time worth?. According to a Hialeah woman, the extra time she’s spent prepping a mac and cheese product that “falsely” claims it’s “ready in 3 1/2 minutes” is worth at least $5 million. Amanda Ramirez filed a...
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized
TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
Wheelchair-bound man hit by tractor-trailer dies days after crash, wife says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in a wheelchair struck by a tractor-trailer in northwest Miami-Dade died nearly a week after the crash, his wife told Local 10 News on Monday. Sixty-year-old Oswaldo Rojas was panhandling on the corner of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street last Tuesday when...
2 people hospitalized after fire consumes Homestead mobile home
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted. It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead. Cellphone video taken from the scene showed the home barely recognizable. Local 10 News’ cameras captured fire rescue units leaving the Gold...
