Broward County, FL

This Week in South Florida: Lori Alhadeff

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought big changes to the direction of South Florida schools, and for Broward County in particular. Newly-voter-elected board members were sworn in to replace interim members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and among the first order of business was reversing some of their work.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one. Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries. With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: November 27, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez. The full episode can be...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
UVA rising football star, south Florida native D’sean Perry laid to rest

Miami Gardens, FLA – Family and friends of D’Sean Perry gathered for his funeral Saturday evening at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. “He deeply cared bout his family, wanted to make sure he put his best foot forward every time he stepped out of the door,” Earl Simms, Perry’s former high school football coach at Gulliver Prep, said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after Fort Lauderdale woman killed in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to a press release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
2 people hospitalized after fire consumes Homestead mobile home

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted. It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead. Cellphone video taken from the scene showed the home barely recognizable. Local 10 News’ cameras captured fire rescue units leaving the Gold...
HOMESTEAD, FL

