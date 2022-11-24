ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL mock draft: Early 7-round projections for the Bucs

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still laser-focused on finishing the 2022 season strong, and thanks to a weak NFC South, there’s still a strong chance they can take home another division title.

Things are far less clear for the franchise heading into the offseason, with a scary salary cap situation, and key players like Tom Brady and Lavonte David on expiring contracts. That should make the 2023 NFL draft even more vital when it comes to keeping the Bucs competitive in the near future.

Here’s an early look at how all seven rounds of next year’s draft could shake out for the Bucs, who should have a pair of compensatory picks to make up for the fourth-rounder they traded during last year’s draft (projected number of selections courtesy of Tankathon):

1st Round: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

The Bucs re-signed Carlton Davis III this past offseason, but Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both headed for free agency after this year. The son of a Pro Bowl defender, Porter brings the same physicality, confidence, and big-play ability his dad displayed throughout his career.

2nd Round: Michigan DL Mazi Smith

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tampa Bay’s defensive front has been a different beast with Akiem Hicks in the lineup, and when he’s not, the drop-off has been painfully evident. The 33-year-old veteran is on a one-year deal, though, so a younger replacement should be on Tampa Bay’s radar. Smith is a fast-rising prospect with the skill set to be the perfect fit.

3rd Round: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, another defender. Lavonte David’s contract is up after this year, and even if he returns, he turns 33 in January. It’s time for the Bucs to start grooming a potential replacement to pair with Devin White, and Henley is one of the most underrated defenders in this year’s class.

5th Round: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

(Photo by Sean Arbaut/Getty Images)

Bucs general manager Jason Licht has a knack for finding quality blockers at smaller programs, so it won’t be surprising if Mauch ends up being one of his favorite prospects in this class. He’s got experience at both tackle spots, but it’s possible the Bucs could have him add some bulk and kick inside, where they have more of a need.

5th Round (compensatory): Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Gage was given a hefty contract to be Tampa Bay’s all-important WR3, but he just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. The Bucs should use one of their extra picks to add some receiver depth, and Wicks has the skill set and big-play ability to excel in this vertical passing scheme.

6th Round: Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr.

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Edwards is on the final year of his rookie contract, and Logan Ryan is only on a one-year deal, so the Bucs could be looking for some safety depth in this draft. Logan is an experienced leader who could make an immediate impact on special teams, and perhaps grow into a bigger role on defense.

7th Round (from NYJ): Troy EDGE Richard Jibunor

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

You can never have too many talented, productive edge rushers, and the Bucs would be wise to keep reloading their young depth at that spot. A transfer from Auburn, Jibunor has put up some solid numbers for the Trojans this season, and has the pass-rushing ability to be an intriguing Day 3 flyer.

7th Round: Ohio State K Noah Ruggles

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Succop has been the Bucs’ most consistent performer so far this season, but he’ll turn 37 next September, so the Bucs might have to find a replacement. A highly touted recruit out of nearby Steinbrenner High just north of Tampa, Ruggles would be worth a seventh-rounder if he can end up replacing the consistency Succop brings to the table.

7th Round (compensatory): Fordham QB Tim DeMorat

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

It never hurts to take a late-round stab at the game’s most important position just in case, especially when you’ve got three seventh-round picks. DeMorat has the size and arm of an NFL passer, and he’s put up some ridiculous numbers at the FCS level.

