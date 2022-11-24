Read full article on original website
Franklin Co. deputies crack down on drug houses
Eastpoint, Fla (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office implemented Operation Clean Neighborhood Tuesday. “The purpose is shutting down some of these places that are making neighborhoods bad because one house, one bad house, selling drugs and doing bad things makes the entire neighborhood bad,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. As part of the initiative, the […]
franklincounty.news
Eastpoint man gets 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
A 55-year-old Eastpoint man, deemed a career criminal, has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to being part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Franklin County. John E. Evans was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of...
WJHG-TV
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
Florida man given 3 life sentences following murder conviction in robbery case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-day murder trial wrapped up in Bay County, Florida with a man sentenced to spending several consecutive life sentence in prison for a robbery where one person was killed. After two hours of deliberation, jurors found LaGregory Grigges, 25, guilty of first-degree murder. Grigges was accused of shooting and […]
WJHG-TV
Black Friday shopping in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
Shopping small in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shoppers showed some love to local small businesses Saturday. As part of an initiative to get people to shop small, ‘Small Business Saturday’ encourages local holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States. Here in Panama City, patrons took to historic downtown Panama City to shop ’til […]
Judge in Chrisley case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Pensacola: Insider
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality […]
Finch and Anderson argue they were ‘whistleblowers’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again arguing that they are victims of corrupt investigators, negligent and vindictive prosecutors, and a criminal mastermind who set them up because they exposed his corruption. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, […]
Lynn Haven police arrest teen in connection to store robbery
Update (12:15 a.m. 11/24/2022) – Lynn Haven Police have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s attempted robbery a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police say 17-year-old Kadarrien Sheffield was identified as a person of interest after members of the public contacted them after seeing after seeing the surveillance […]
Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims
ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
Mexico Beach Planning Board members removed after Sunshine Law violation charges
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (The Star) — Four members of the Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning Board were removed from office by the City Council on November 22 following Sunshine Law violation charges from the state. On November 16, the State of Florida filed a case against the Planning Board members in Bay County Court alleging […]
Three people charged with manslaughter in multiple overdoses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said 288 people overdosed on opioids in Bay County last year, and 31 of them died. BCSO investigators charged three people in connection to three of those deaths. “If we have this number of deaths from any other cause, there would be absolute outrage,” Bay […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City
Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving. Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day. Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.Adults: $42 | Children […]
