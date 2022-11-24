ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River man accused of shooting at car charged

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 5 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested last week after he reportedly shot at another car while driving down Route 24, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to Route 24 last Friday for reports of shots fired at a car on the northbound side.

Police said the gunshots came from another car, which was spotted by a trooper monitoring oncoming traffic.

The trooper followed the vehicle onto Route 44 and into a gas station parking lot, where police said the driver was taken into custody.

Ricky Lorenzi, 26, has been charged with armed assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and illegal possession of a firearm.

Troopers found a pistol in Lorenzi’s car, which police said was consistent with the damage to the victim’s vehicle.

