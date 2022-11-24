Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chick-fil-A announces new McComb location
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the McComb community on Thursday, December 1. Chick-fil-A McComb will be located at 106 Edgewood Drive. It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on opening day. On Friday, December 2, the restaurant will resume normal operating […]
Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
WAPT
Christmas lights displays go up in Downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Capital City Lights is partnering with the Department of Archives and History Christmas by Candlelight Tour Friday. There will be displays set up from 4-8 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion, the Two Mississippi Museums and the Old State Capitol. The event will include live music, crafts,...
WAPT
Jackson mother held toy drive Saturday in honor of her son's fight with cancer
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson mother held a toy drive Saturday to honor her son who died from a rare form of blood cancer. Lauren Robinson's son, Kentrick, died in 2016 at age 8 from lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. She created the DJKW Foundation in his...
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
Doctor encourages safe in-store shopping to avoid illness
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Friday deals had many people out shopping for the holidays. But with COVID-19 and flu cases still on the rise, Dr. Andrew Clark offered tips to stay safe. “Whenever you’re going indoors in public it is a great idea to wear masks. It’s also a great idea to social distance […]
WILX-TV
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police need help to identify this person seen at a Home Depot. The Jackson Police Department is asking people to help identify this person. In the pictures, they are wearing a dark gray hat with a light gray long-sleeve shirt. People who have any information are...
WLBT
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
WAPT
Preparations underway as capital city hosts SWAC Championship
Preparations are already underway for Jackson to host the SWAC Championship. This will be Jackson State's third big game of the season, but it will also be the third big opportunity for the city to capitalize on the revenue that is being drawn in. JSU fan Kimberly Claiborne said she...
WAPT
House destroyed by fire in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — A fire destroyed a house on Hollow Oak Lane off Whitfield Road in Brandon Saturday night. Several fire agencies responded to the fire. Officials said four people lived in the home, but only one person was in the house when the fire broke out. That resident...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
McComb, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Purvis High School soccer team will have a game with McComb High School on November 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Daughter shoots own mother in head, police say; the mother died the next day
A Mississippi mother who was reportedly shot in the head by her own daughter early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital. Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee. Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she...
WLBT
Jackson retailers believe Black Friday event is becoming a thing of the past
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Black Friday, many think of shoppers waiting in long lines and customers tripping over one another to get to the lowest-priced items. However, store owners say today that the hype has since died down due to changes in retail. “I don’t think...
Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers
Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
Comments / 1