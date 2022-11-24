ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Chick-fil-A announces new McComb location

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the McComb community on Thursday, December 1. Chick-fil-A McComb will be located at 106 Edgewood Drive. It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on opening day. On Friday, December 2, the restaurant will resume normal operating […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum opens its holiday exhibit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Christmas lights displays go up in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Capital City Lights is partnering with the Department of Archives and History Christmas by Candlelight Tour Friday. There will be displays set up from 4-8 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion, the Two Mississippi Museums and the Old State Capitol. The event will include live music, crafts,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Doctor encourages safe in-store shopping to avoid illness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Friday deals had many people out shopping for the holidays. But with COVID-19 and flu cases still on the rise, Dr. Andrew Clark offered tips to stay safe. “Whenever you’re going indoors in public it is a great idea to wear masks. It’s also a great idea to social distance […]
JACKSON, MS
WILX-TV

Jackson Police need help identifying this person

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police need help to identify this person seen at a Home Depot. The Jackson Police Department is asking people to help identify this person. In the pictures, they are wearing a dark gray hat with a light gray long-sleeve shirt. People who have any information are...
WLBT

City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Preparations underway as capital city hosts SWAC Championship

Preparations are already underway for Jackson to host the SWAC Championship. This will be Jackson State's third big game of the season, but it will also be the third big opportunity for the city to capitalize on the revenue that is being drawn in. JSU fan Kimberly Claiborne said she...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

House destroyed by fire in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. — A fire destroyed a house on Hollow Oak Lane off Whitfield Road in Brandon Saturday night. Several fire agencies responded to the fire. Officials said four people lived in the home, but only one person was in the house when the fire broke out. That resident...
BRANDON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
High School Soccer PRO

McComb, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Purvis High School soccer team will have a game with McComb High School on November 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers

Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy