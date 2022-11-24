ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Don't Do Gay': Father Of Colorado Shooting Suspect Reveals First Reaction Was To Question Why Son Was At LGBTQ Club Before Mercilessly Killing 5

By Samantha Benitz
 5 days ago
colorado springs police

Aaron Brink , the father of the 22-year-old Colorado shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich , revealed his shocking first reaction to the disturbing killing spree which claimed the lives of five innocent people.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Brink said he was notified about what happened on November 20 by Aldrich's defense attorneys, who explained that his son was involved in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub known as Club Q.

The 48-year-old said that he is a Mormon and immediately wondered why Aldrich was at Club Q.

"You know Mormons don't do gay. We don't do gay. There's no gays in the Mormon church. We don't do gay," Brink said during a new interview with CBS 8 .

Public defenders representing the 22-year-old describe Aldrich as "non-binary" who uses "they/them pronouns" in court documents.

A new mugshot of Aldrich released on Wednesday showed them with extensive bruising and swelling after two heroic individuals rushed to subdue them during the attack.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Brink had no idea his son was even alive until six months ago, claiming his ex called him in 2016 and told him Adrich changed their name from Nicholas Brink and committed suicide.

"His mother told me he changed his name because I was in intervention and I had been a porno actor," Brink shared.

As a mixed martial arts coach, Brink said he showed his son how to fight in his earlier years.

"I praised him for violent behavior really early. I told him it works. It is instant and you'll get immediate results," he said, noting there is "no excuse" for killing people.

Brink later apologized while addressing the senseless tragedy that also left others severely injured and with long roads to recovery.

"I'm sorry for your loss. Life is so fragile and it's valuable," he said. "Those people's lives were valuable . You know, they're valuable. They're good people probably. It's not something you kill somebody over. I'm sorry I let my son down."

Aldrich faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Truth is…
4d ago

He was probably struggling with his own sexuality and he knew his dad would never accept that because he “don’t do gay”🫢

Joebeacon
4d ago

This whole story will disappear since the kid's lawyer came out and said the kid identified as non-binary. Blew the whole media and Democratic narrative that it was a Republican.

Sherri Williams
4d ago

His father was an absent parent ..it seems the father is seeking renewed fame...sad situation all the way around

