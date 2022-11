NC State volleyball took on Syracuse on the road for its final match of the 2022 season, crushing the Orange 3-1 in a competitive road match. After splitting the first two sets, the Wolfpack took hold of the match, winning a tight third set 28-26 before finishing off Syracuse (11-17, 7-11 ACC) comfortably in the fourth. After handling the Orange on the road, NC State concludes the 2022 season with a solid 16-13 record, all while boasting a winning 10-8 conference record.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO