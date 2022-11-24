ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHNT News 19

Which foods are unsafe to feed my pets on Thanksgiving?

(WHNT) – While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Here are key tips for what we can feed our furry friends provided by the American Kennel...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
News4Jax.com

When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

I’m Bringing A Safe Bet To My First Thanksgiving As a Guest

Guys, this year is unusual when it comes to Turkey Day. Usually, Thanksgiving is held at my house, and usually I'm the one cooking it. At the very least, it's ordering pizza to the house, but it's almost always here. I mean, of course there have been exceptions, but a good 97% of the time, it's been my show to run. And if it wasn't, someone in the immediate family was doing it, and... well. I don't consider myself a guest to them, right?
CBS Sacramento

These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
AL.com

Try these Thanksgiving side dish recipes folks will love as much as the turkey

OK, recall that we started last week in this space talking about Thanksgiving, more specifically about side dishes. We will continue our admitted one-sided conversation about sides this week with a handful of my favorite recipes. And, as a bonus, I’ll throw in an extra recipe for a favorite pre-meal appetizer that will help whet your appetite for the main course.
HuffPost

Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State

Every Thanksgiving, the same food debates tend to arise. Is the turkey the main event or are the side dishes? Are mashed potatoes better than stuffing?. It turns out that where you stand on these classic American arguments may be tied to where you live. Campbell Soup Co. commissioned a survey to determine the top Thanksgiving side dishes in each state and released the findings in its first “State of the Sides” report.
The Kitchn

For a Perfectly Roasted Turkey, Skip the Roasting Pan

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the nostalgic ideal: Presenting a beautifully golden, glistening, crispy-skin whole turkey to the table on Thanksgiving, à la Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom from Want. If you’re hosting the big feast this year, you might be considering investing in some new gear, like a pretty platter for the turkey and an instant-read thermometer. But the good news is that you can skip buying a roasting pan and swap in something you probably already have: a sheet pan.
iheart.com

Rtia's post Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie

Leftover turkey is a “star” in this delicious, easy pot pie!. 3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, large dice or cut into pieces, or more to taste. Peas and carrots, frozen, thawed – as many as you like. Melt butter and stir in flour. Cook just for...
Teressa P.

Monday: Eat, Freeze or Throw Away Thanksgiving Leftovers Today

FoodSafety.gov suggest to eat or freeze leftovers 3-4 days. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. If you’re like me, after dinner — you have a fridge full of leftovers and your weekend was a Turkey Day food fest: Friday — you started with a Thanksgiving inspired breakfast, brunch or lunch and then, snacked and grazed until Thanksgiving dinner Part 2.

