Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The AdAmAn Alley Grand Opening Is Tuesday (November 29th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Related
SFGate
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and called on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House.
Business Insider
Mike Pence said Donald Trump was 'wrong' for hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, saying he 'should apologize without qualification'
Trump said the dinner was intended to host Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, but the rapper arrived with guests whom Trump said he "knew nothing about."
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials had said they would sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors missed Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved. State Elections Director Kori Lorick has said the machines are properly certified for use in elections. She wrote in a letter last week that the state would sue to force Cochise County supervisors to certify, and if they don’t do so by the deadline for the statewide canvass on Dec. 5, the county’s votes would be excluded. That would threaten to flip the victor in at least two close races — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat.
California plunges in state conservative rankings, CPAC study says
California's conservative state ranking has plummeted, according to the results of a new study from CPAC that analyzed state lawmakers' voting record.
SFGate
Utah to challenge decision overturning death row conviction
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's attorney general plans to file an appeal challenging a judge's decision to overturn a death penalty conviction three years after the state's Supreme Court ordered a new trial due to claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Douglas Stewart Carter, 67, has been on death row...
SFGate
'We the People' need some holiday cheer, and the White House has it
Amid the White House holiday decorations unveiled Monday morning, tucked into the pine boughs along a mantel in the China Room, are Biden family recipes for an apple crisp, along with directions for making Italian pizzelle that, according to the reproduced handwritten recipe card, was handed down from one Mrs. Jacobs. Windows in the Green Room are filled with golden bells that are really just inverted plastic cups spray-painted with gilding and attached to colorful satin ribbons. And an entire tree in the State Dining Room is decorated with the naive self-portraits of schoolchildren. The decorations are a combination of unabashed kitsch and schmaltz, do-it-yourself ingenuity and captivating fantasy, along with multiple iterations of first pets Commander and Willow.
Comments / 0