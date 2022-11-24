Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days.

The man was described as 60 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a "noticeable overbite," the hospital reported.

His photo was circulated by the hospital, and anyone knowing his identity was urged to call clinical social workers Cristol Perez at 323-409- 4317 or Brian Dillon at 323-409-3134.