ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MJOl_0jLtNfCs00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days.

The man was described as 60 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a "noticeable overbite," the hospital reported.

His photo was circulated by the hospital, and anyone knowing his identity was urged to call clinical social workers Cristol Perez at 323-409- 4317 or Brian Dillon at 323-409-3134.

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Cudahy man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m....
CUDAHY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200

Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run

A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
thecougarpress.org

Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA

Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy