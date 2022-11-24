Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
The man who inspired a Steven Spielberg classic has died
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man behind the inspiration for Steven Spielberg‘s The Terminal, has died. The Terminal, a drama movie about a man who ends up living in an airport, released in 2004. The movie starred Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the leading roles, alongside Star Wars series star Diego Luna and MCU movie star Zoe Saldaña in the supporting cast.
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
Adam Sandler Cracks Up Gotham Awards With Guiding Principle Of His Long Career: “People In Prison Need Movies Too”
Adam Sandler treated a delighted the Gotham Awards audience Monday night with a hefty stand-up session, thanking the org for a Performers Tribute after a long career with two guiding principles, “that people in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content to show between all those basketball games.”He claimed the speech was written by his two teenage daughters, who were upset he hadn’t prepared one. Related Story Gotham Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Feature – Full Winners List Related Story 'EO' Sees Sturdy Week 2, 'The Fabelmans' Expands, 'All The Beauty And The Bloodshed' Opens In Crowded Arthouse Frame Ahead Of...
Carey Mulligan Explains How Steven Spielberg Made Debut as Music Video Director With Marcus Mumford Song
Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood’s most well-known filmmakers and producers, has had a busy year with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion and The Fabelmans, but making his debut as a music video director was probably not initially in the plans. During a Monday interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actress Carey Mulligan explained how her husband, Marcus Mumford, and Spielberg teamed up to create the music video for his song “Cannibal.” As it turned out, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons needed help with the song’s video before the release of his solo album Self-Titled.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg to Receive Honorary Golden Bear...
Ignore the Sitcom Title — ‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Rare Great Movie About the Ecstasy of Making Movies
When I saw Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I absolutely loved it. And while I never expected the film to be some breakout smash, my hope for it — and my cautiously optimistic prediction — is that it would find a hook into the culture. I assumed that a drama about how Steven Spielberg got to be the genius he is would resonate, in a big way, with movie fans from multiple generations. Okay, not so much with those under 35. But that still leaves a lot of us! “The Fabelmans,” I think, has a bad...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
John Garfield: The Tragic Death of a Classic Hollywood Icon
Hollywood tough guys of today have nothing on John Garfield, which some have considered one of the most handsome and talented actors in the history of the entertainment industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
‘Say Her Name’ Initiative Partners With Producers Of Korryn Gaines’ Documentary To Tell Her Story
A documentary about Korryn Gaines is in the works and the folks behind the #SayHerName campaign are now on board.
The Story of Gabriel LaBelle's Parents Helped Him Land a Role in a Movie About Steven Spielberg
If you don’t know the name Gabriel LaBelle yet, you will. The 20-year-old stars in The Fabelmans, a movie that dives into the personal story of director Steven Spielberg’s upbringing. Gabriel plays the alter-ego of the prolific talent as a young man. The movie got great reviews from the likes of Variety and RogerEbert.com, with the latter calling the newcomer “a thoughtful and subtle young actor.”
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Slumberland'
A tragic documentary and a couple of holiday rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
It’s a Wonderful Life review – operatic adaptation is on the side of the angels
Jake Heggie’s take on the heartwarming Christmas classic has a glittering, melodic score with a gift of a role for soprano Danielle de Niese as goofy guardian angel Clara
John Wayne Called His ‘True Grit’ Casting an ‘Accident’ the Author Didn’t Want
Movie star John Wayne said he was 'accidentally' cast in 'True Grit' against what the novel's author originally wanted for the film.
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
Meet the Filmmakers Behind Some of the Best Oscar-Qualifying Shorts of the Year
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic. The program, which takes place ahead of IndieWire parent company Penske Media’s LA3C festival, features around 90 minutes of shorts that have qualified for the Oscar short film categories either by winning at an Oscar-qualifying festival or receiving an awards qualifying run. Academy Members, Guild Members, and Member of the Industry may apply to attend this event here. (Capacity is limited; an application does not guarantee admission.) A limited number of tickets for the...
Kaleidoscope Marks Netflix's Latest Foray into Interactive Storytelling
Netflix is once again turning to interactive storytelling for upcoming anthology series Kaleidoscope. Featuring an ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, and more, Kaleidoscope follows "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history" as they go up against an impenetrable vault and the world's most powerful corporate security team. Helmed by Eric Garcia, the series is "loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy."
cottagesgardens.com
You Can Become Steven Spielberg’s Next-Door Neighbor with This $6.4M L.A. Listing
High in the hills of Palisades Riviera, a coveted and quiet section of L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a home full of allure has hit the market. Perched on a half acre, so lush it brings to mind the scenes of Jurassic Park, the treehouse-like spread has an even greater connection to director Steven Spielberg than that. The legendary director owns a home next-door, so whoever picks up the $6,399,995 pad will become his neighbor.
Collider
Enola Holmes & 9 Of The Most Brilliant Child Sleuths
Sometimes cold cases remain frozen unless an experienced private eye leads the investigation to solve the mystery. Age is nothing, but a number and sometimes the experienced PI arrives in the form of an underaged sleuth. Teenage detectives like Enola Holmes use their wit, imagination and lessons from mentors to...
Comments / 0