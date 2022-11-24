ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lavender

Free flu and COVID tests for Greenville County School …. The testing will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at three separate locations. Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg

3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Sunday Forecast

Showers last through the morning then dry and sunny weather returns to kick off the work week.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Northwestern at Greenville - 4A Upper State Finals

HIGHLIGHTS: Northwestern at Greenville - 4A Upper State Finals. Furman rolls past Elon.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/teen-dead-after-laurens-co-shooting/.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Friend waiting for answers after woman's body found in Cherokee Co.

Friend waiting for answers after woman's body found in Cherokee Co. Free flu and COVID tests for Greenville County School …. The testing will be held Monday through Friday
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child

Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child. Free flu and COVID tests for Greenville County School …. The testing will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at three separate locations.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

McFadden earns ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Dorman HS) has been voted the winner of the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

