Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
Pet of the Week: Lavender
Free flu and COVID tests for Greenville County School …. The testing will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at three separate locations. Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child.
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg.
Brew Good 2022 asks you to eat, drink and give on Giving Tuesday at Fr8yard
Brew Good 2022 asks you to eat, drink and give on Giving Tuesday at Fr8yard.
Sunday Forecast
Showers last through the morning then dry and sunny weather returns to kick off the work week.
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
HIGHLIGHTS: Northwestern at Greenville - 4A Upper State Finals
HIGHLIGHTS: Northwestern at Greenville - 4A Upper State Finals.
Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
Friend waiting for answers after woman's body found in Cherokee Co.
Friend waiting for answers after woman's body found in Cherokee Co.
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there's video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It's wild to watch because the bear is so smart!.
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child
Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child.
Upstate man dies in work accident
An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
McFadden earns ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Dorman HS) has been voted the winner of the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC...
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages.
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning.
