GOP wins control of New Hampshire House, 1 race unsettled
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House will convene next week with Republicans holding a minuscule majority and with one of its 400 seats still unsettled after a recount resulted in a tie. Election night results gave Republicans a 203-197 advantage, but the state Ballot Law Commission on...
Service this weekend to recall ex-NC Democratic chair McCain
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A memorial service will be held this weekend for Betty Ray McCain, a longtime North Carolina Democratic Party activist and counselor to former four-time Gov. Jim Hunt. McCain, a Hunt Cabinet secretary who was the first woman to chair the state Democratic Party, died Nov....
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
Safety policy not enforced before Michigan school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at a Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented, two former school board officials said Monday. Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, who recently resigned as Oxford...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
Colorado shooting victim ‘wanted to save the family I found’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Navy who was injured while helping prevent further harm during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last weekend said Sunday that he “simply wanted to save the family that I found.”. Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
