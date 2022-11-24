Black cats are in need of homes on Black Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — River Kitty Cat Café is offering a special this Black Friday to help some of their black cats find a forever home.
On November 25, all black or mostly black cats will be available for fifty percent off. The cafe is also offering a free “cat-a-tonic” energy drink with every $15 purchase in their shop.Black cats… Are they bad luck?
“Naturally caffeinated and full of antioxidants…this fizzy, refreshing drink is the cat’s meow on a hectic day,” they say on social media.
Experts have sadly found that black cats have experienced the highest euthanasia and lowest adoption rates of all colors.
