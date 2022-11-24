ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Paramixo

Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast

Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the trees play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Extra!: On the record about Dudley Birder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Interviews with Dudley Birder often started like this:. And then he would tell me something he wasn’t supposed to. Not that he was revealing state secrets. And I don’t remember most of whatever tidbits he felt were importantly secret. One that I...
GREEN BAY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week

The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death

Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy