4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Have a Merry Artisan Christmas at a local market this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a very Merry Artisan Christmas at a weekend market coming up locally. Artisans Michelle, Kate, and Sara visited Local 5 Live with a sneak peek at the Artisan Christmas market this weekend at Badger State Brewing Company.
wearegreenbay.com
“Here just to finish my Christmas shopping for the kids” : Shoppers use Black Friday to purchase family favorites
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Black Friday is known as one of the busiest days for shopping in America. Shoppers say they don’t mind missing sleep to purchase gifts for their families. “It’s a tradition. We come every year, this is our time to get away from all the...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate the holidays with the Alpacas at LondonDairy in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – You can shop alpaca items to keep you cozy and warm this season and take some epic selfies!. Laura and Kevin from LondonDairy visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with a closer look at this how you can shop and visit in Two Rivers.
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Paramixo
Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Cast
Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin. The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:. Green Bay. 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second...
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
wearegreenbay.com
Recipe to spruce up your leftovers from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – When it comes to the holidays, there’s no shortage of leftovers. Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a creative way to give your leftovers new life, plus how their catering service can help take the stress out of your holiday party.
wearegreenbay.com
Hundreds of trees featured in Manitowoc’s Evergleams on 8th
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the trees play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history. “It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of...
wearegreenbay.com
Support from the community helps Manitowoc’s Lights of Lincoln Park spread Holiday cheer
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc is shining bright this time of the year, as Lights of Lincoln Park returns to spread Holiday cheer. The annual classic has returned for its 11th year of production, and guests can enjoy dozens of different animated light shows by either walking through the park or driving.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Anderson, a sweet, active 4-year-old pup ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Extra!: On the record about Dudley Birder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Interviews with Dudley Birder often started like this:. And then he would tell me something he wasn’t supposed to. Not that he was revealing state secrets. And I don’t remember most of whatever tidbits he felt were importantly secret. One that I...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate and support the Evergleams on 8th in downtown Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Party like it’s 1959!. Local 5 Live visited the Manitowoc Public Library with details on a fundraiser to keep the Evergleams gleaming in Manitowoc.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
