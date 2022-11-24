ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtRqp_0jLtKZkl00

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday.

Police: Teen admits to making threats against Urbana High School

Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a result.

The Sergeant was taken to a local emergency room by ambulance but was later flown to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The Officer was treated and has since been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 17

Related
WCIA

Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted retail theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Nov. 18, a man tried to steal more than $1,400 worth of tools and other items from Champaign’s Home Depot. He was confronted at the door […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Dept. responds to apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to an apartment building on Monday after a fire started inside one of the units. The fire happened at 805 South Mattis Avenue, a six-unit building that fire department officials said was vacant at the time. A passerby reported the fire around 1:15 p.m. and firefighters […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starvedrock.media

Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township

Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
PERU, IL
985theriver.com

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON, IN
WCIA

Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning. The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the […]
HOOPESTON, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
PONTIAC, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign

Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy