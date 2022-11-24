Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a result.
The Sergeant was taken to a local emergency room by ambulance but was later flown to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The Officer was treated and has since been released.
