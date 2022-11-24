Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday.

Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a result.

The Sergeant was taken to a local emergency room by ambulance but was later flown to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The Officer was treated and has since been released.

The incident is under investigation.

