Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64-year-old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police and Calumet City Police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at approximately 12:24 PM, at the Cook County Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police discovered a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reverse. Police then observed an individual on the driver’s side toss a firearm, firearm magazine and black backpack from the car. The individual was ordered to exit the vehicle and he complied. The individual was later identified as Jaylen D. Lewis, 19, of Calumet City.

CALUMET CITY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO