EMEA Retailers Put a Local Spin on Black Friday Sales
On the international stage, Thanksgiving is up there with baseball and the star-spangled banner as among the most instantly recognizable emblems of Americana by which the world identifies the United States. Yet the majority of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will spend Thursday (Nov. 24) in...
Target’s Curbside Pickup Pact With Starbucks Demonstrates Cross-Selling Potential
Target is adding Starbucks products to its curbside pickup business. The retail giant stated Wednesday (Nov. 23) that is expanding its rollout of the option to 240 stores after an initial trial earlier this year. The move highlights how restaurants and retailers can cross-sell to drive sales and digital engagement.
One-Stop Bill Payments Spark Interest From 57% of US Consumers
Inflation is rampant. Keeping within the household budget means keeping track of expenses — and keeping track of expenses can be a tough task, with so many varying due dates and payment options. The study “One Stop Bill Pay Report,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration, found that consumers must...
Simfoni Buys Xeeva to Scale Procurement and Spend Management Solutions
Two firms specializing in procurement and spend management solutions are being combined as Simfoni has acquired Xeeva. The deal brings together Simfoni’s solutions for procurement intelligence, eSourcing and tail spend management and Xeeva’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered spend management and procurement technology, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 28) press release.
Amazon’s Food Delivery Business Shutters in India
Amazon is restructuring its India operations with the announcement that it is shuttering its food delivery service, Amazon Food, in the region after Dec. 29. In a statement sent to PYMNTS, the eCommerce giant said it will no longer be operating the food delivery business after trialing the service in the city of Bengaluru since May 2020.
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
Bread Financial Unveils BNPL Offering
With consumers increasingly turning to installment payments for their holiday shopping, financial services firm Bread Financial has launched a buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering. Bread said it is launching its BNPL tool through a partnership with Versatile Credit, making the installment payment products available for Versatile Credit merchants and...
Mastercard: Black Friday Spending Up 12% Despite Inflation
In spite of inflation, American consumers spent the day of Thanksgiving shopping — both online and off — and dining out, leading to double-digit sales growth. That’s according to Mastercard’s SpendingPulse report for Black Friday. Issued on Saturday (Nov. 26), it showed increases in spending across non-automotive categories: retail sales on Friday (Nov. 25) rose 12% year-over-year, the report found, with in-store sales increasing 12% and eCommerce sales seeing a growth of 14%.
Aggregators’ Global Growth Compromised by Rising Inflation and Competition
Food delivery services around the world are pulling out of regions and cutting staff. These moves come as global inflation and increased competition make the already challenging economics of the aggregator model even more difficult despite ongoing demand for convenient meal options. The latest occurrence in this segment includes word...
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
Grocers Woo Holiday Shoppers With Targeted Discounts
Grocers looking to boost holiday sales would do well to offer seasonal deals. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending, finds that nearly half (46%) of shoppers spent more on groceries last holiday season than they did the rest of the year. Plus, a considerable share (38%) expects to spend more this holiday season than last.
Freedom Bank Adds Digital Invoicing and Payments Tools to Platform
The Freedom Bank of Virginia has deployed FinTech company Autobooks’ tools to add digital invoicing and payments solutions for the bank’s business clients. With this new collaboration, Freedom’s small business clients can generate invoices that include a “pay now” button and send them directly to their customers’ inbox, the bank said Monday (Nov. 28) in a press release.
Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending
For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.
Saudi British Bank Partners With Cybersource to Accelerate eCommerce Growth
Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced it has inked a strategic partnership with Cybersource to foster the bank’s growth in the eCommerce space, according to a on Monday (Nov. 28) press release. Cybersource is a Visa company that provides a range of online and in-person payment services. The new partnership...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
Report: Lithuanian Apparel Resale Site Vinted Aims for US After Dominating Europe
The fastest growing apparel reseller in Europe is looking to bring its game to the U.S. market. This, as Vinted is expanding beyond its base in Lithuania, after successfully building out its brand across several of Europe’s largest markets where it has quietly become the region’s leading player in the nascent category, the Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (Nov. 27).
Jyske Bank Accused of AML Violations by Danish Regulators
Danish regulators have reported Jyske Bank for possible anti-money laundering (AML) violations. Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said the lender’s due diligence methods had “significant shortcomings,” Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 28). In a statement posted on its website, Jyske Bank said that the FSA’s investigation was...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
PSCU Adds New Level to Fraud Services Tool
Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU is now offering its enhanced fraud services in two varieties — consulting and monitoring — to enable credit unions to pick the service level that meets their needs. The new monitoring option includes select features from the full offering and provides...
Amazon Aims to Simplify UK Home Insurance Shopping via Marketplace
The insurance industry is one of the most mature and competitive markets globally, but it’s one often associated with legacy infrastructure, time-consuming paperwork and complex jargon that can easily deter customers from completing the purchasing process. Over the years, an increasing number of InsurTechs and platforms have entered the...
