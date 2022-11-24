Ivanka Trump Saw 'How Vicious & Toxic' It Was To Work In Donald Trump's Administration, Source Reveals

mega

Never going back! Ivanka Trump bowed out of her father Donald Trump 's 2024 campaign for a good reason.

“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” a source shared. “She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”

The blonde beauty, 41, previously worked as a senior advisor in her father's administration, but she has no plans on returning ever again.

“Even if her dad begged her to be involved in his campaign again , Ivanka would turn it down flat,” the insider insisted. “Her priority is to pursue a calm, low-key life now and enjoy her new professional start in the private sector, raise her family and stay away from the circus and volatility that will surely be coming along with her dad’s campaign.”

Despite walking away from the political world, Ivanka seems at ease with her decision.

“She wishes him the very best and loves him dearly, but the ‘no’ couldn’t have come quicker on this occasion,” the insider revealed.

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 76, announced he will be running for president again , but Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner , shared why she needed to walk away.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics . While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

Now the book author can focus on other endeavors without any distraction.

“Ivanka’s had so many different roles, as a colleague to her father in the private sector, as an assistant in the White House — but the most important role is as his daughter and that’s not changing," another insider said. “It’s a personal decision to prioritize joy right now."

