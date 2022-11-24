ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'It’s the joy of my life': Tri-State groups pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

By Taylor Nimmo
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2Y9u_0jLtK7Mu00

CINCINNATI — There were meal distributions across the Tri-State on Wednesday to help make sure everyone has a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

Bloc Ministries partnered with Crossroads Church to distribute over 150 meals to members of the Price Hill community like Charles Young.

"I have some friends and family that are disabled veterans and I'm here to collect a dinner for them, and I got a free meal for myself," Young said.

Inflation and rising costs of food are making it difficult for many families to afford a feast this year.

"Because of the high costs, a lot of people cannot afford a decent meal," he said. "It’s good to have people who can provide for you and help us out."

The distribution events meant just as much to those doing the giving.

"It’s the joy of my life," said Walter Vasquez, director of Hispanic outreach at Bloc Ministries. "We welcome them with love. We sing with them, we smile, we celebrate."

On Wednesday morning, Elder High School families made pumpkin pies and fried 100 turkeys to deliver to families.

Another small business making a big impact is Good Plates Eatery. Owner Jamie Schlanser said they served up to 1,000 meals to the community. This is the third year they've been serving up free meals to whoever would like one, no questions asked.

Schlanser said giving back to the community is very important to her.

"We’ve gotten so lucky living in a community that people want to help us do that," said Schlanser. "We’re lucky that were able to do this for other people."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Holiday traditions around NKY: When and where you can find them

Get into the spirit with these holiday events around Northern Kentucky. Bellevue: Christmas tree lighting and Christmas walk. Kick off your holiday shopping by shopping locally. Businesses will be open late for shopping, sipping, and dining, including the BED (Bellevue Entertainment District.) Bellevue will hold its first annual tree lighting...
BELLEVUE, KY
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WCPO

Great Cincinnati Cyber Monday deals

This Cyber Monday, you can find deals at all the major retailers from Walmart to Target and Amazon. But why not give someone a Cincinnati gift, since many local attractions are offering Cyber Monday deals of their own. It's more unique and a better way to share your love of...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
BELLEVUE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky

Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of threatening to kill people at a bar near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested late Saturday night after threatening to kill people inside a bar near UC’s campus, according to an arrest report. Marquise Fisher, 20, of Cincinnati, was at Stadium Social, formerly known as Cock and Bull, on Short Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. when he announced he was “going to shoot up the bar,” Cincinnati police reported.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy