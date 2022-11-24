'It’s the joy of my life': Tri-State groups pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CINCINNATI — There were meal distributions across the Tri-State on Wednesday to help make sure everyone has a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

Bloc Ministries partnered with Crossroads Church to distribute over 150 meals to members of the Price Hill community like Charles Young.

"I have some friends and family that are disabled veterans and I'm here to collect a dinner for them, and I got a free meal for myself," Young said.

Inflation and rising costs of food are making it difficult for many families to afford a feast this year.

"Because of the high costs, a lot of people cannot afford a decent meal," he said. "It’s good to have people who can provide for you and help us out."

The distribution events meant just as much to those doing the giving.

"It’s the joy of my life," said Walter Vasquez, director of Hispanic outreach at Bloc Ministries. "We welcome them with love. We sing with them, we smile, we celebrate."

On Wednesday morning, Elder High School families made pumpkin pies and fried 100 turkeys to deliver to families.

Another small business making a big impact is Good Plates Eatery. Owner Jamie Schlanser said they served up to 1,000 meals to the community. This is the third year they've been serving up free meals to whoever would like one, no questions asked.

Schlanser said giving back to the community is very important to her.

"We’ve gotten so lucky living in a community that people want to help us do that," said Schlanser. "We’re lucky that were able to do this for other people."