Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
Can Ethereum [ETH] maintain its stability despite the hawkish circumstances?
Ethereum’s burning rate was more than minting activities, resulting in a good supply rate. Staking activities were actively operational, although it was insignificant to ETH’s price. Ethereum [ETH] seemed to have sustained a good performance despite the unpleasant nature of the crypto market. This was the opinion of...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you be cutting losses?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand has decreased over the previous few days, falling from a high of $0.2488 on June 7 to roughly $0.2332 on June 14. This decline occurs despite the fact that Algorand and FIFA have collaborated to create FIFA+ Collect, a blockchain-based platform for smart collectibles.
Assessing the state of Avalanche’s [AVAX] metrics ahead of December 2022
Avalanche’s TVL registers an increase, but the metrics favor the bears. RSI and Bollinger Bands give bearish signals while MFI and MACD suggest otherwise. Avalanche Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, posted the weekly stats of the network on 27 November. As...
Chainlink: Assessing LINK’s behind-the-curtain scenario amid its recent rally
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve service garners attention after the FTX debacle. Weighted sentiment and social mentions witness growth, however new addresses continue to decline. With the collapse of FTX, the mistrust in crypto exchanges continues to grow. This is why more and more exchanges are adopting Chainlink’s Proof of...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
Chiliz [CHZ] finds favor with ETH whales but is it enough for a bullish pivot?
ETH whales have started accumulating CHZ. Assessing the likelihood of a pivot after CHZ’s latest downside. Chiliz‘s native cryptocurrency has been on a bearish trajectory for the last 10 days. It tanked by roughly 41% during this time, but the bears might be about to take a recess. According to a WhaleStats observation on 28 November, ETH whales were buying CHZ after the sizable discount.
Bitcoin: How these exchange metrics could affect BTC’s performance
Bitcoin exchange outflows had not halted, hitting new highs since the past week. Miners’ asset flow into exchanges could negatively impact investors’ expectations of recovery. Since Bitcoin [BTC] started trading below $16,000, there were several opinions about the condition of the king coin. For some, the bottom is...
Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…
The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
ALGO’s ecosystem shows potential amidst bear market, but what do metrics say?
Algorand’s ecosystem shows growth, however, its TVL continues to decline. Its NFT sales also took a hit along with its development activity. One of the biggest DEXes on Algorand, Tinyman, announced a new update on 25 November. Reportedly, the new Tinyman AMM v2.0 protocol was introduced to the community.
Axie Infinity’s network growth spread declines across its ecosystem- Here’s why
Axie Infinity’s network growth has continually decreased, with almost no indications of revival. Interest in the token across the ecosystem was at an all-time low per its on-chain data. Axie Infinity’s [AXS] network growth portrayed worrying signals as it fell massively. According to Santiment, AXS’s network growth was 113...
Binance Coin [BNB] open interest surges, funding rate declines; still…
BNB’s open interest increased as traders turned to the coin for potential profits. The funding rate declined across all exchanges as BNB risked a price reversal from away from the weekly greens registered. Binance Coin [BNB] enjoyed some undivided attention from traders as its open interest surged following a...
Reasons LINK short and long-term holders won’t see eye-to-eye this quarter
LINK could break through support at $6.755 on a price correction. Chainlink [LINK] was one of the altcoins to rally mid-week after BTC regained the $16K level. Interestingly, LINK lost the $6.725 mark when BTC lost the $16.41K mark. Although both did witness some recovery later. In other news, LINK seems to be approaching its Chainlink Staking v0.1, set for 6 December.
Dogecoin: Here’s how another 25% charge skyward could be the next move
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin retained its bullish structure but was at an important lower timeframe area. A DOGE drop below $0.09 could signal further losses were likely. Dogecoin has a habit of...
XRP has a bullish market structure but here is what buyers should watch out for
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The fair value gap to the north could be a place where sellers remain dominant. The social metrics of XRP saw a huge surge recently. LunarCrush reported social engagements...
Cosmos buyers can enter at these levels as ATOM forms a bullish divergence
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A bullish divergence was spotted but it could take a while to play out. Investors would have a keen eye on the 78.6% retracement level. The Cosmos network...
Solana’s volatility increased by 259% over a month, but here’s the catch
Public perception of Solana continues to be negative. Despite the negative reception, the platform’s NFTs show improvements. Solana [SOL] has been on the receiving end of criticism over the last year, owing to its network outages and exposure to Alameda Research. The growing negative perception of Solana could thus drastically affect the development of its native token, SOL.
Aave shows promise of a move to $75 but will the bears stop the rally?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Aave offered a short-term bullish possibility but could face rejection upon a rally. Even so, this could offer traders the opportunity to trade both long and short positions...
Are BTC HODLers losing faith in exchanges? Recent data suggests…
Miners continue to face pressure; however, retail and whale investors start showing an interest in BTC. Santiment, in a new tweet dated 27 November, stated that Bitcoin HODLers were switching to self-custody and moving their BTC away from exchanges. At the time of the tweet, only 6.95% of Bitcoin was sitting on exchanges.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you HODL SFM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As previously noted, since entering the markets in early 2021, the SafeMoon price has increased by more than 140,00%. This emphasizes the coin’s tremendous momentum.
