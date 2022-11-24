ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns herself in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOPE, IN
FOX59

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

