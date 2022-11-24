Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s home, possessing machine gun
The woman told police her son had been upset with her over money he claimed she owed him and had been threatening her, documents say.
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
cbs4indy.com
2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
New push to put names to unidentified victims of Herbert Baumeister
Authorities in Hamilton County are reviving efforts to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found on the former property of notorious serial killer Herbert Baumeister.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns herself in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting
The man said when he pulled over to the side of the road to check for damage, the driver of the SUV shot a firearm into his vehicle multiple times, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
8-year-old hit-and-run victim ‘sad’ driver sped away, didn’t check on him
A brave eight-year-old boy says he is sad that a driver hit him and sped away.
WTHR
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
cbs4indy.com
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
