ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: High Speed Police Chase, One Arrested

Sources are reporting a police chase in Loves Park. It happened around 12:40 am. The suspect lead police on a high speed chase, near the Perryville area. Sources told us that the police were able to catch the suspect(s) in Rock Cut State Park. Note:. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Arrest One Person

Approximately 12:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Creekview. Road for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers approached a group of. individuals near a vehicle, and an adult male, later identified as Mario Chandler, exited the car. and ran. He was...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured

Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits A Squad Car in Loves Park

It happened around 12:35 am near Boulder and Marble. The LPPD were in the area assisting with a fire. A vehicle has collided with the squad. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident on the East side, Traffic lights are out.

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this evening in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property

Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
DIXON, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
SYCAMORE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Three Ambulances Dispatched To Auto Accident In Rockford

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Where: E State St and Flintridge Dr. When: Approximately 2:10 pm. Brief...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: 2 Scenes at the City Market

Sources are reporting 2 different scenes at the City Market in downtown Rockford. A female has a head injury (We were told she was the possible victim of a crime) Large power lines are down near Market st. (Unknown why, COMED is on scene) If officials release information, we will...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Two vehicles crashed head on. And then into a 3rd vehicle. The 2 vehicles that crashed head on, both fled the scene.

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 10:15 pm. In...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man located, missing person alert cancelled

MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy