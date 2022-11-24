Read full article on original website
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured. Officials said the […]
WIFR
10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
Man shot at Rockford’s Aragona Club in stable condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at the Aragona Club on Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the club, at 320 Kent Street, around 12:40 a.m. after a large fight broke out inside the establishment and someone sprayed pepper spray into the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: High Speed Police Chase, One Arrested
Sources are reporting a police chase in Loves Park. It happened around 12:40 am. The suspect lead police on a high speed chase, near the Perryville area. Sources told us that the police were able to catch the suspect(s) in Rock Cut State Park. Note:. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident, Arrest One Person
Approximately 12:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Creekview. Road for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers approached a group of. individuals near a vehicle, and an adult male, later identified as Mario Chandler, exited the car. and ran. He was...
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
nrgmediadixon.com
Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured
Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits A Squad Car in Loves Park
It happened around 12:35 am near Boulder and Marble. The LPPD were in the area assisting with a fire. A vehicle has collided with the squad. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident on the East side, Traffic lights are out.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened this evening in the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property
Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. 1204 S 6th St. ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday November 28, 2022 the...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Three Ambulances Dispatched To Auto Accident In Rockford
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Where: E State St and Flintridge Dr. When: Approximately 2:10 pm. Brief...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: 2 Scenes at the City Market
Sources are reporting 2 different scenes at the City Market in downtown Rockford. A female has a head injury (We were told she was the possible victim of a crime) Large power lines are down near Market st. (Unknown why, COMED is on scene) If officials release information, we will...
fox32chicago.com
Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving. Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Two vehicles crashed head on. And then into a 3rd vehicle. The 2 vehicles that crashed head on, both fled the scene.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 10:15 pm. In...
Man located, missing person alert cancelled
MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
