Stanton, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing

A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Work to Unravel Circumstances Leading to Riverside Triple Killing

An investigation was continuing Monday to determine what prompted the slaying of three people found inside a burning Riverside home, allegedly at the hands of a former Virginia law enforcement official who may have been “catfishing” a teen daughter of one of the victims and was later killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators

Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Winnetka Residence; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m Sunday in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Wrench-Wielding Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Covina for allegedly charging with a pipe wrench. The incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar

Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens ID’d

A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found Mijango in the front seat of the car, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

CUDAHY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot Dead at House Party in Whittier

A man was shot dead at a house party Sunday morning in Whittier, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported. They located a party that...
WHITTIER, CA
102.5 The Bone

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim

A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area

A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
LANCASTER, CA

