A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found Mijango in the front seat of the car, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO