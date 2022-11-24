ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Man armed with screwdriver barricades himself, attempts to burn down auto shop

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an auto shop and set part of the building on fire. Around 5 p.m. Friday, A man entered an auto body shop in Lynnwood and charged at the manager wielding a screwdriver, according to police. Employees in the shop intervened and corralled the man, but he managed to barricade himself in a room full of acetylene tanks, oxygen tanks and welding equipment in the auto shop.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man dies after Everett shooting, rollover car crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot to death on the road in Everett on Friday. According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a rollover crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with a man inside, and the man had a gunshot wound, police said. Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible for parts of the Puget Sound region this week

SEATTLE — Heavy snow fell in parts of the Cascades over the weekend, but the mountains might not be the only place that will see snow this week. A weather system moving into western Washington this week could bring the chance of lowland snow to parts of the Puget Sound region.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Average Seattle gas price is 43 cents lower than last month

The average price for a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 14.3 cents since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle is 42.8 cents cheaper than last month, but a gallon of gas is still 64.5 cents higher than a year ago.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Travelers stay prepared as weekend storm approaches Cascades

WASHINGTON — A lot of people are heading to the Apple Cup this weekend, but with a Winter Storm Watch issued from Saturday evening through Monday morning drivers have to prepare themselves. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Winter Storm Watch continues as snow falls piles on passes

As snow falls across the passes Sunday, winds will pick up in Seattle and other metro areas. The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service — which includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and the Crystal Mountain Ski area — is still in effect for the Cascades until Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle shoppers, retailers hope for more foot traffic this holiday season

SEATTLE, Wash. — The holiday lights drew big crowds to downtown Seattle Friday night for the annual tree lighting. Retailers are hoping these events help bring back more foot traffic downtown in an area that’s been struggling since the pandemic. Cold rainy conditions didn’t keep shoppers like Maggie Mclain away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Live blog: Huskies face off against Cougs in the 114th Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's finally time for the Apple Cup in Washington state!. No. 12 University of Washington faces unranked Washington State University in the 114th edition of the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman Saturday. The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac 12) enter the contest on a five-game...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy