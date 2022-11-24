Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The richest person in Oregon
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender Daughter
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreak
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a respiratory illness. The current surge...
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Strain On Region's Hospitals Grows
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and influenza and influenza are joining COVID-19 to overwhelm hospitals across Oregon and Washington,...
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban. Multnomah County is holding a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood...
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
Student activists demand change, hold vigil in Lake Oswego after Club Q shooting
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. has devastated LGBTQIA+ communities across the country, including in the Portland metro area. Shannon Walton-Clark said no matter how far Colorado Springs is from Oregon, this tragedy hit too close to home. “I collapsed,” Walton-Clark said....
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County is holding a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. Multnomah County is not the first county in Oregon to consider a ban. Washington County voters approved a ban on flavored tobacco in May after county commissioners approved it last year, but a judge struck it down in September after local businesses sued.
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after fire in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Lloyd District after a body was found following a fire Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a structure fire at 900 North Thunderbird...
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
Oregon man sentenced to more than 9 years for stealing minivan with baby inside
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after being convicted of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old boy inside. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Marcus Esa Paul was sentenced to 110 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
People take caution driving through snowy conditions in Government Camp
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood over the weekend, and more will be coming down throughout the week. Government Camp got a good amount snow on Sunday, or in Preston Gomez’s words, “it’s dumping. It’s definitely dumping and it’s hairy out there. It’s like Star Wars when you’re driving, so the visibility is pretty low.”
Should All Pet Parents Have The Right To Die In Dignity Like Their Pets Do?
Brittany Maynard died with dignity Saturday at her home in Portland, Oregon at 29-years-old. She was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma and doctors gave her only six months to live. “Goodbye to all my dear friends and family that I love. Today is the day I have chosen to pass...
