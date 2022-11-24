▶️ Special pre-Thanksgiving meal given to Central Oregon’s less fortunate

Read full article on original website
▶️ Student-imagined and built covered wagons debut in Christmas parade
An idea by first-graders to make the Barnes Butte Recreation area in Prineville accessible to all came to fruition this weekend. Two covered wagons that are wheel chair accessible made their debut in Prineville’s annual Christmas parade. The idea for the 32-foot long, 9-foot wide covered wagons that can...
Bend Park & Recreation 3-day winter registration next week
Registration for winter activities from Bend Park and Recreation District will be next week. The registration will be spread out over three days this time after the registration website crashed on the day fall registration began. Here are the dates and activities for winter registration from BPRD:. Monday, Dec. 5...
Fun and fundraising at Boy Scout Troop 90’s Christmas Tree sales lot
Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is soon, and for the Boy Scouts that means Christmas Tree sales time. Troop 90 has set up shop with a big selection of noble firs, and they look forward to making the holiday season merry and bright. “Being able to to enjoy the experience...
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Summit Storm wins Oregon 5A high school football championship
The Summit Storm football team is bringing home the hardware as state champions. The Storm defeated Wilsonville 35-28 in Hillsboro Friday night to take the Oregon 5A high school football title. It was a tight game throughout and the teams went back and forth in second half before Summit was...
Snow showers tapering off, but overnight cold will mean icy Tuesday
Central Oregon see Monday’s early snow showers tapering off by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30s. A Winter Storm Warning expires for higher elevations and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for others. By the afternoon, showers will calm and we’ll see some...
Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
Oregon takes one from Villanova at Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier made six 3-pointers and Willie Richardson scored five of his 19 points in the final 1:39 and Oregon beat Villanova 74-67 in the consolation round game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Brendan Hausen’s 3-pointer with 2:27 left gave Villanova the lead, 67-64 but...
Small Business Saturday has a big impact on local retailers
A decade old marketing campaign by a credit card company still provides a boost to local businesses’ bottom line. An impact that is evident at the Workhouse, a studio and retail space for artists in Southeast Bend. “It really has been a movement to focus people’s attention on what’s...
Bend police seeking suspect in 2 weekend assaults
Bend Police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped one person and sprayed bear spray at another over the weekend. Police are looking for 35-year-old Kenneth James Sommerset of Bend. The incidents are alleged to have happened in the Hunnell Road area. Bend PD says that just before 8:00...
▶️ Law professor: Oregon Measure 114 may not see full implementation for years
Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control rules, may be held up in the court system for years. That’s according to Norman Williams, a constitutional law professor at Willamette University. The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, have...
Ian Cranston sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of Barry Washington Jr.
Ian Cranston, the man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday. Cranston was found guilty two weeks ago of first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in September 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder.
