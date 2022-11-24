▶️ Special pre-Thanksgiving meal given to Central Oregon’s less fortunate

Ian Cranston, the man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday. Cranston was found guilty two weeks ago of first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in September 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

BEND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO