ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

A Kansas Man Is Accused Of Kidnapping A Nebraska Woman Who Was Last Seen At Her Home

According to a Friday article from Omaha World-Herald, authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43. When Law&Crime asked the Nebraskan Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the missing woman, they did not react right away. Allen, a local resident of Omaha, was reportedly last seen on November 19 around 11 p.m. At her residence, which is close to 168th and Blondo Streets.
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported in car-school bus collision in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries reported in a car-school bus collision early Monday in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood northeast of S.W. 45th and Topeka Boulevard. A black...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Thanksgiving Day arrest on U.S. Marshal's Service warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after a holiday-weekend arrest. On Thanksgiving Day, Devaries T. Smith, 37, Atchison, was arrested on on a U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant for an alleged probation violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
EDMOND, OK
KVOE

Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond

Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy