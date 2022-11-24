Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
A Kansas Man Is Accused Of Kidnapping A Nebraska Woman Who Was Last Seen At Her Home
According to a Friday article from Omaha World-Herald, authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43. When Law&Crime asked the Nebraskan Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the missing woman, they did not react right away. Allen, a local resident of Omaha, was reportedly last seen on November 19 around 11 p.m. At her residence, which is close to 168th and Blondo Streets.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
53-year-old inmate dies in Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary
The KDOC and KBI are investigating after a 53-year-old inmate was found dead in the Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary on Saturday.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
KCK mother, kids thankful to be alive after 2-alarm apartment fire
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a two-alarm fire broke out at the Rainbow Ridge Apartments Saturday night. Daira Smith says she is grateful to be alive after losing everything.
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
WIBW
No injuries reported in car-school bus collision in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries reported in a car-school bus collision early Monday in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood northeast of S.W. 45th and Topeka Boulevard. A black...
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire
Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
Thanksgiving Day arrest on U.S. Marshal's Service warrant
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after a holiday-weekend arrest. On Thanksgiving Day, Devaries T. Smith, 37, Atchison, was arrested on on a U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant for an alleged probation violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody...
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
KCPD investigating double fatal shooting in 2000 block of East 38th Street
A double fatal shooting Sunday is under investigation by Kansas City, Missouri, police. Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 38th Street.
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
WIBW
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in construction site accident
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
KVOE
Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond
Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
KMBC.com
Man being treated for severe burns after townhome fire Friday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was taken to a hospital Friday evening after he was hurt in a fire at a townhome. Firefighters were called about 6 p.m. to Northwest Mokane Avenue near Caney Creek Drive in Kansas City and reported smoke and fire coming from the structure when they arrived.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
