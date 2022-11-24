ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban speaks to the 'naysayers' about Alabama's team this season

Nick Saban had some strong words for Alabama “naysayers” and criticizers on Saturday after a dominant Iron Bowl victory. “A lot of the things that were written and said about this team really united the players,” said Saban. “You know, they (the players) would say things like “This is all we have, but it’s all we need, is the people in this room.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: 10 takeaways from Tide's 10-2 regular season

A generation of Alabama fans has basically spent its joyful existence going from the tradition of the Iron Bowl to the theatrics of the SEC Championship Game. It’s how a spoiled generation of Crimson Tide fanatics have grown up. It’s been their late fall ritual. It’s created a sense of incredible pride and, yes, a definite sense of entitlement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers game-changing play on controversial fumble during punt return

Auburn suffered a game-changing play on a controversial fumble with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Keionte Scott fumbled a punt return that went to review, as CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson and Gene Steratore both agreed that it appeared the ball didn’t move, suggesting that Scott didn’t touch the ball. Alabama scored 4 plays later to take a 35-14 lead with 54 seconds remaining. After the review, the call on the field stood.
AUBURN, AL

