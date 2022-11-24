Nick Saban had some strong words for Alabama “naysayers” and criticizers on Saturday after a dominant Iron Bowl victory. “A lot of the things that were written and said about this team really united the players,” said Saban. “You know, they (the players) would say things like “This is all we have, but it’s all we need, is the people in this room.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO