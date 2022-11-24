ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Junior Josie Bothun picks up 4th CHA Goaltender of the Week for No. 12 Penn State women's hockey

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun continued her excellent season for Penn State. Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this year, after blanking Boston in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase and securing her 16th career shutout. She totaled 51 saves across the two games this past weekend and currently is tied for the third-most saves in the nation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run

For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | Penn State football’s 2022 season is 1 of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs

Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley. Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award

It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Digital Collegian

Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State men's basketball players say not crashing boards creates scoring chances

It’s difficult for a basketball team to find consistent success when its game is relatively one-sided, but Micah Shrewsberry’s game plan is making it work for Penn State. Currently near the top of the country with 86 3-point makes on the year, the Nittany Lions knocked down 11 to hold off Lafayette 70-57 on Friday night, despite being out-rebounded 40-33.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy