Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
After splitting pair of games in Las Vegas, Penn State women's hockey remains stagnant in USCHO poll
Penn State rounded in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll once again Monday afternoon. Working with an 11-8-1 overall record on the season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming off a split weekend, falling to No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 on Friday night but finding vengeance against Boston University in a 3-0 Saturday night victory.
Digital Collegian
Junior Josie Bothun picks up 4th CHA Goaltender of the Week for No. 12 Penn State women's hockey
Junior goaltender Josie Bothun continued her excellent season for Penn State. Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this year, after blanking Boston in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase and securing her 16th career shutout. She totaled 51 saves across the two games this past weekend and currently is tied for the third-most saves in the nation.
Digital Collegian
‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run
For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
Digital Collegian
Despite best start since 1996-97 season, Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve on both ends
For coach Carolyn Kieger, expectations coming into Year 4 at the helm were as high as they have been in her tenure. With a 7-0 start on the year, the program’s best start to a season since 1996-97, Penn State is on track to surge past last season’s win total of 11.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Evan Mahaffey showcasing versatility through first few games for Penn State men’s basketball
A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process. Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football’s 2022 season is 1 of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs
Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley. Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award
It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football survives late scare, downs Michigan State to complete 10-win 2022 season
Penn State has taken back the Land-Grant Trophy after edging out Michigan State for its final game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 35-16, and a lot of Penn State’s offense came from a couple of big plays to its tight ends. “Our tight ends...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Penn State’s defense, offense rolls in 2022 regular season finale
Penn State officially reached double digit wins in the team’s last regular season game of the 2022 season, defeating Michigan State 35-16. The win wasn’t pretty by any means, and even got close toward the end, but the Nittany Lions were able to pull it together. Here’s how...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball seniors lead the way to signature win on Senior Night
In an emotion filled night at Rec Hall, Penn State’s seniors stole the show and brought the Nittany Lions their seventh win in eight games. With the win, the blue and white picked up its 24th win on the season and battled with the Boilermakers all match long, managing the runs and momentum throughout the match.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State men's basketball players say not crashing boards creates scoring chances
It’s difficult for a basketball team to find consistent success when its game is relatively one-sided, but Micah Shrewsberry’s game plan is making it work for Penn State. Currently near the top of the country with 86 3-point makes on the year, the Nittany Lions knocked down 11 to hold off Lafayette 70-57 on Friday night, despite being out-rebounded 40-33.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s tight end trio shines in season finale vs. Michigan State
Penn State is known for its linebackers, but it’s been the year of the tight ends in Happy Valley this season. The Nittany Lions’ tight ends have accounted for six of their last eight receiving touchdowns and have caught 13 of the team’s 27 touchdowns over the course of the entire season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invite to play in 2023 Senior Bowl
Penn State might not know its bowl game yet, but fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown knows a bowl game that he will participate in. Brown accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be on Feb. 4, 2023. Brown is the first Penn State player to accept...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball stays undefeated with victory against Fresno State in Daytona Beach
Penn State capped off its weekend trip in Florida with yet another win to remain perfect. Finding success on both sides of the court so far this season, the Lady Lions translated this into their play against Fresno State on Saturday morning, showing dominance in all various ways en route to a 68-49 win.
Digital Collegian
Social media reacts to Penn State football's Olu Fashanu announcing his return
Penn State received some big news that offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will be returning for the 2022 season. Social media was really pleased with the offensive lineman’s announcement. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
State College Police charge man with public intoxication, bites security officer's finger
On Saturday, State College Police witnessed a white male, later identified as Timothy Rossetti, “staggering” alongside the road, according to court documents. Officers reported seeing Rossetti attempt to open the driver side door of a pickup truck. After an "unsuccessful" attempt, Rossetti walked toward the McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law building.
Comments / 0