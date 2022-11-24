PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2:30 a.m., police were informed of a man who had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was dropped off and spoke with police but did not tell them much about what happened. Later, officers located a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and spoke with the residents. They are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO