wtae.com
Missing woman from Cleveland found shot dead in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The death of a Cleveland woman whose body was found in Wilkinsburg has been ruled a homicide by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office. Adrianna Taylor, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 13 in Cleveland. Her family told investigators that they had not heard from her since early October.
wtae.com
Police: Woman found on I-579 in Pittsburgh was shot, thrown from vehicle
PITTSBURGH — A woman who had been shot and thrown from a vehicle was found on Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon, public safety officials said. Police responded to I-579 at Boulevard of the Allies, where officers found the woman just before 1:30 p.m. The woman, who had...
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m. The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police...
Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting
A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
wtae.com
Penn Hills paramedic dies in multi-vehicle Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after a crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. First responders responded to the scene on Fifth Avenue at the intersection with Morewood Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh EMS found a...
Missing 23-year-old Cleveland woman found dead with gunshot wound in Pittsburgh backyard
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old missing Cleveland woman was found dead in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
wtae.com
2 teens shot in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert that indicated 25 rounds fired in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue around...
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
Family and friends remember Sharod Lindsey a year after his murder
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered to remember a young man and father one year after he was killed. Sharod Lindsey was shot and killed in his car in Stowe Township on Nov. 27 last year. Lindsey was a graduate of Central Catholic and a former California University of...
wtae.com
Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
wtae.com
'I heard the gunshots ... I didn't know it was my little cousin': Sheraden neighborhood reeling after shooting
PITTSBURGH — People in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood said they felt rattled Friday, one day after a shooting along Sherwood Avenue resulted in two teen boys seriously hurt. The two teens, whose identities have not been released, were listed in critical condition Thursday night, according to Pittsburgh police. No arrests...
Police investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2:30 a.m., police were informed of a man who had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was dropped off and spoke with police but did not tell them much about what happened. Later, officers located a scene inside a home in the 2900 block of Sacramento Avenue and spoke with the residents. They are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
Teen fight shatters hair salon window in Downtown Pittsburgh
A window of a hair salon in Downtown Pittsburgh was shattered Wednesday during a fight between teenagers, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. “It’s awful,” Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s Hair Salon on Forbes Avenue, told WPXI. “The kids were arguing out front here. We were in here working with our clients, then a fight broke out then someone went through a window.”
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
beavercountyradio.com
Court OKs Life Term in 2016 Police Chase Crash that Killed Three in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it called the “clear and unambiguous language” of the statute in siding with an appeals court that ordered a new sentencing hearing for 28-year-old Demetrius Coleman of Homewood, who is serving a 70- to 140-year term. Prosecutors said Coleman reached speeds of 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop before colliding with a car, killing the driver, his fiancée and their toddler daughter.
