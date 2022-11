Philadelphia man wanted in connection with Norristown murder 00:21

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.

Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.

If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.