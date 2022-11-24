ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Broyles Award names 2 SEC coordinators among 5 finalists

The SEC landed 2 offensive coordinators among the 5 finalists for the Broyles Award, the annual award given to the top assistant coach in college football. Georgia’s Todd Monken and Tennessee’s Alex Golesh were named as finalists on Monday, along with Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.
