Chadron City Council members will get a pay raise when the new council is sworn in on Dec 5th. The current council approved the increase Monday night. It’s the first raise in many years and it’s a big one in terms of percentage – 20% – but not in terms of dollars – just $480. Council salaries will be $2,880 with the council president, who acts as mayor, making $3,480.

CHADRON, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO