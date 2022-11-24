Read full article on original website
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
New combined church formed in Edgemont
EDGEMONT – Trinity Lutheran and the United Church of Edgemont recently formed a combined congregation called Community Faith and installed their first pastor, Martha Atkins, this past Sunday, Nov. 13 at their 10 a.m. service held at the United Church. “During the past year, we have been having pastoral...
Chadron City Council approves pay raise
Chadron City Council members will get a pay raise when the new council is sworn in on Dec 5th. The current council approved the increase Monday night. It’s the first raise in many years and it’s a big one in terms of percentage – 20% – but not in terms of dollars – just $480. Council salaries will be $2,880 with the council president, who acts as mayor, making $3,480.
