Read full article on original website
Related
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Rounds on rain on the way
Clouds moved in during the day on Thanksgiving and rounds of rain are in the way for Southeast Louisiana. “We need to watch for just a few showers this afternoon, but more widespread rain is expected tonight,”
Comments / 0