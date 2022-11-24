ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts visits staff at Penn Medicine

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts paid a visit to the trauma intensive care unit at Penn Medicine to thank the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts.

"I just want to say thank you for all that y'all do in the city," Hurts said in the video above.

"I just wanted to take the time to thank y'all for everything y'all do as y'all continue to make a difference," he added.

Hurts posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday.

He wrote, "Let this be a reminder to spread love and gratitude this holiday season and beyond."

