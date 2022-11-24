Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO