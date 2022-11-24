ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Sasscrotch!
4d ago

Are his facial injuries due to the veteran, the hero, who bravely subdued him before he could murder more innocent people in cold blood?

Guy Vincent
4d ago

they omitted the fact the prosecutor in the kidnapping case dropped the charges... that enabled this wacko to purchase the firearm

sh bas
4d ago

grandfather voting recrd has nothing to do with alleged killer who has identified as nonbinary..concentrate on the incident instead of smearing those who were not involved

The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms

The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RadarOnline

SHOCKING Mugshot Shows Colorado Shooting Suspect Bruised & Bloodied After Vicious Killing Spree Leaves 5 Dead

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was bruised and bloodied while attending their first court hearing since opening fire at Club Q, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them according to legal docs — appeared cuffed on Wednesday during the video hearing, looking dazed and partially unresponsive while clad in a yellow jumpsuit.A mugshot that was released by authorities hours later shows the extensive swelling and discoloration to his face after two heroic people who were there on the night of the attack rushed in to subdue him.Aldrich, who faces five murder...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club

A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RadarOnline

No Turkey For You! Incarcerated R. Kelly Forced To Eat Chicken On Thanksgiving, Prison Offering Walk-A-Thon

R. Kelly's Thanksgiving will be affected by the bird shortage. RadarOnline.com can reveal turkey is not on the menu for the Grammy winner-turned-convicted criminal as he celebrates the holiday behind bars, marking his first one in prison since being sentenced to 30 years.RadarOnline.com has obtained the Thanksgiving food menu for the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where R. Kelly is serving his time, and while we can report that he won't have the traditional holiday meat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this outlet can divulge his prison is offering a slew of fun activities for inmates — just like Josh...
CHICAGO, IL
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
Law & Crime

‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor

A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Address Rumor That Slain University Student Had a Stalker

Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism

The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
RadarOnline

When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police

A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
HOUSTON, TX
Nik

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
