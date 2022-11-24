Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 16:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 17:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 229 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 229 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MST this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228 and 229. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Estancia Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County, Santa Fe Metro Area, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, and West Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
