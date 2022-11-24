Effective: 2022-11-28 16:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO