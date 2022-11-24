ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dexter Martinez arrested in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting

By Jennifer McRae
 5 days ago

Arrest made in Colfax and Verbena shooting 00:30

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. One person was killed and five others injured in the Nov. 1 shooting .

Dexter Martinez Denver Police

The suspect has been identified as Dexter Martinez, 24. He was arrested on Wednesday near 2nd and Logan and is being held on investigation of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue.

CBS

The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the suspects were in one vehicle driving up to the scene before they got out of that vehicle, fired multiple rounds from handguns and then got back into the vehicle and sped away. They then left that car near 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, where they got into the black Ford Explorer and drove away. Denver police said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard several hours after the shooting.

CBS

The shooting happened just a few blocks from the deadly shooting of community activist Ma Kaing earlier this year.

