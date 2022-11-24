Read full article on original website
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
KIMT
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Best Places to Park to See 90 Amazing Christmas Trees in Rochester
A huge winter wonderland just appeared in Rochester, Minnesota! If you missed the news, one of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites, Festival of Trees, is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Where to Park to See the Festival of Trees in Rochester, Minnesota. The Festival of...
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust
(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Ostrander, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in a weekend stabbing. Very little information has been made public, but a news release from the Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Noah Foster was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ostrander. Deputies learned of the incident around 8:20 AM Sunday from a 911 caller.
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Accused of Threatening Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center is accused of threatening to shoot a detention deputy. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a felony threats charge against 45-year-old Devon Sackett on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sackett threatened the deputy multiple times. The criminal complaint...
krocnews.com
Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl and Mushrooms Seized in Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement seized what were described as large amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a drug bust in Rochester on Monday. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force executed...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Trial to Start Monday for Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Court trail is scheduled to start Monday for a Rochester man accused of fatally running over his girlfriend while under the influence of a controlled substance in 2018. 41-year-old Dewain Siewert is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court records say he told police the two...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
