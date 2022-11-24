ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
ROCHESTER, MN
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Ostrander, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in a weekend stabbing. Very little information has been made public, but a news release from the Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Noah Foster was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ostrander. Deputies learned of the incident around 8:20 AM Sunday from a 911 caller.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
RED WING, MN
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Accused of Threatening Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center is accused of threatening to shoot a detention deputy. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a felony threats charge against 45-year-old Devon Sackett on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sackett threatened the deputy multiple times. The criminal complaint...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl and Mushrooms Seized in Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement seized what were described as large amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a drug bust in Rochester on Monday. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force executed...
ROCHESTER, MN
