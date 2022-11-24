Why icicles are bad for your home

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — While they are pretty, icicles mean you may need to take action on the roof of your home or business.

If your attic isn’t properly insulated or the insulation is old, heat from your home can travel through the old or insufficient insulation – escaping to the roof. It then warms the roof enough to melt snow or ice that’s built up. That melting drips off the sides and produces icicles.

Ice dams can also build on your roof. That’s when snow build-up melts and refreezes overnight.

Any of this can damage your roof and cause water damage by buckling your shingles and/or creating water damage.

If you have icicles on your home or business, remove them gently. Then check the insulation in your attic. If you’re unsure of what to look for in a properly insulated attic, it may be worth it to call a home inspector for some advice.

You can help prevent icicles and ice dams by cleaning debris and leaves out of your gutters.

If you’re in your attic doing work and pull back any insulation, you’ll want to make sure it’s put back properly to keep heat from escaping.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.