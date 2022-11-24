ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Why icicles are bad for your home

By Amber Wheeler
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0X5v_0jLtEuaq00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — While they are pretty, icicles mean you may need to take action on the roof of your home or business.

If your attic isn’t properly insulated or the insulation is old, heat from your home can travel through the old or insufficient insulation – escaping to the roof. It then warms the roof enough to melt snow or ice that’s built up. That melting drips off the sides and produces icicles.

Ice dams can also build on your roof. That’s when snow build-up melts and refreezes overnight.

Any of this can damage your roof and cause water damage by buckling your shingles and/or creating water damage.

If you have icicles on your home or business, remove them gently. Then check the insulation in your attic. If you’re unsure of what to look for in a properly insulated attic, it may be worth it to call a home inspector for some advice.

You can help prevent icicles and ice dams by cleaning debris and leaves out of your gutters.
If you’re in your attic doing work and pull back any insulation, you’ll want to make sure it’s put back properly to keep heat from escaping.

What to do if you’re stranded in a blizzard
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Lasting concern about cattle not as severe as April blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard two weeks ago might have reminded you of the pair of blizzards we had in April. But unlike April’s blizzards, there’s less concern about cattle this time around. While heavy snowfall and low temperatures make it challenging for ranchers to care for their herds during the blizzard, the snow is a benefit in the long term.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Outsider.com

North Dakota Hunter Winds up With Doe and Massive Mountain Lion

A North Dakota man had a “spine-tingling” experience when he spotted and shot a mountain lion during a deer hunt. Jeff Jorgenson spoke with KAIT 8 following his strange and successful day. And he shared that he was simply sitting and waiting for a deer to come by when he caught a flash through his rifle scope and realized it was a mountain lion.
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival. The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.
GARRISON, ND
KX News

Montana officials urge judge to lift limit on wolf kills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials on Monday asked a judge to lift a restraining order that restricted wolf hunting and trapping following concerns that too many of the animals could be killed this winter. The hearing before District Judge Chris Abbott in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/21-11/27

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With both Thanksgiving and Black Friday this week, many of us laid down our cameras and papers to spend time with our friends and family.. but just because many people pause for a break around now doesn’t mean the news does. There’s always something happening both here in North Dakota and […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Tips to keep you safe from holiday hazards

The number one cause of cooking fires is leaving the kitchen unattended, something that's easily avoidable, but hard to remember when you're cooking multiple things and hosting family.
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Deer & Cat Hunting Story That’s Hard To Top

This was a very difficult season to hunt deer in North Dakota. With as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground by the 2nd weekend of the season, many hunters said "screw it". Believe me, I get it. I've been hunting pheasants during this entire period and it's some of the toughest walking I've ever done in all my years of hunting. Even this past weekend on the final weekend of deer hunting I saw very few trucks with orange on their dash milling around. Most deer hunters I know put away their rifles in favor of ice fishing gear.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

A mild Thanksgiving with a big drop-off next week

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Mild temperatures will highlight Thanksgiving through the weekend. We’ll see a steep drop-off into the next work week. Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. The northwesterly winds could get a little breezy at 10-20, gusting to 25 MPH. A little morning wintry mix isn’t out of the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Tackling North Dakota’s Employee Turnover Problem – With Training

UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The American labor market is, as a whole, strongly leaning towards employees – but North Dakota is experiencing some of the worst churn. Education, catering, and healthcare are three industries in which turnover has been significant, with Jamestown’s North Dakota State Hospital seeing an eye-watering 21.19% annual turnover rate. While some factors that contribute to turnover are unavoidable, others, chiefly concerning the employee experience, are more easy to tackle. Moving to a gamified system of employee management, from training, to performance, to development, can help to improve the employee experience and retain key workers for the long term.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Report: North Dakota in top five for fastest speakers in U.S and bottom seven for amount spoken

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks among the top fastest speakers in the nation. Preply, a language tutor service, conducted a study which counted the average number of syllables spoken per second in each state. The study found the average rate of speech in a U.S resident is 5.09 syllables per second, with North Dakota ranking #5 for the fastest talkers in the nation (5.29 syllables per second). The data says Minnesota is state with the fastest talkers(5.34), followed by Oregon (5.33), Iowa (5.30), and Kansas (5.30). The slowest talkers across the U.S can be found in Louisiana (4.78), South Carolina (4.80), Mississippi (4.82), Alabama (4.87), and Georgia (4.89).
GEORGIA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota farmer returning to normal life after Ukrainian prison time

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota farmer is returning to normal life after being jailed in Ukraine for almost a year. Senator Kevin Cramer recently ate lunch with Kurt Groszhans and his sisters. Groszhans was released from custody last month and is back in North Dakota. He was accused of plotting to assassinate a former agriculture minister and was sent to a Ukrainian prison.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now

With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
WEST FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy