Las Vegas, NV

‘It was all I had,’ Woman says armed burglars stole $47K from Las Vegas home as she slept

By Joshua Peguero
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two armed men broke into her home while she was inside.

The incident happened Monday night near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Lovely Glinton said she was asleep at the time and says the burglars stole thousands of dollars she had inside her office.

“I might have lost everything I had but I’m still here,” Glinton said.

She said she felt anxious living inside the house she purchased about three months ago. Her Ring doorbell camera captured the men holding a gun and using a pick to get inside.

“I was up all last night. Just sitting in the middle of the bed with my phone and the gun my son gave me. I kept hearing stuff,” Glinton said.

Las Vegas Metro Police showed up the night of the break-in, yet Glinton is taking action to feel safe. She had security technicians on Wednesday install more cameras and plans to put up bars on her windows.

Her home’s alarm didn’t go off the night of the burglary and she added that a technician believes it’s because the suspects may have used a device that disabled the WI-FI and turned off the security system.

“In my head, they may pick the lock and come back in,” Glinton said.

According to her, the thieves stole $47,000 she had stashed in envelopes. The money was going towards paying contractors currently working on her house.

Glinton also said she owns a food truck and also caters.

“It was all I had and maybe they needed it more than me,” Glinton, a mother of three, said.

Security experts recommend getting to know one’s neighbor to alert each other. They also advise using hardwired security cameras rather than one connected to Wi-Fi.

Comments / 68

Maria Dimova
4d ago

Yea, definitely something is off. No one hold this amount of money in envelopes in their house. At least should be in a safe and somebody knew about these MONEY. Inside job

Reply
14
Guest
4d ago

That's a lot of money. But at least she's safe. And that's all that really matters. Something seems off about this story though. Can't put my finger on it.

Reply(1)
10
marian makno
4d ago

inside job. contractors knew about the money. it just didn't come up to lets rob this house there's almost 50k hidden in the office. they knew 100%

Reply
6
 

