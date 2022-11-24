Read full article on original website
High School Mathematics
Seattle’s high school students prepare for college, careers, and life by completing at least three core mathematics courses, with four years of mathematics being highly recommended. To meet state graduation requirements, the three courses need to be at the Algebra 1 level and higher. Most students will meet the requirements by taking Algebra 1, Geometry, and a third year of math that aligns to a students high school and beyond plan. The third year course options can be found in the SPS Math Pathways documents located in the Resources section below. Options will include all courses beyond Geometry.
Course Progressions
As students transition from elementary to middle and middle to high school, students and families often have questions about what math course progressions will be available to them. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is committed to making sure that every student who wants to take advanced coursework in mathematics has the opportunity to do so. To ensure that all students receive instruction in the foundational K-8 math standards that lay the groundwork for algebra and high math courses that students will take in high school, students will be enrolled in the next math course in the sequence based on their previous year’s math course enrollment. SPS is committed to making sure that every student who wants to take advanced coursework in mathematics has the opportunity to do so by providing specific opportunities for acceleration in middle school or high school.
Transition from Elementary to Middle School: Math Enrollment
Seattle Public Schools math program follows the Washington State Standards. The standards outline a learning sequence so there is a smooth transition from elementary school to middle school math. Students entering middle school will enroll in the next math course in the learning sequence. Middle schools will automatically enroll students in the correct math course based on students’ elementary records.
JAMS Basketball
All basketball paperwork is due by Friday, December 2nd. Paperwork can be completed through Final Forms. Boys tryouts will be December 6th, 8th, and 9th and Girls tryouts will be the following week, dates coming soon. Tryouts will be in the JAMS gyms from 4-5:30. Students should plan to attend all days of tryouts.
