As students transition from elementary to middle and middle to high school, students and families often have questions about what math course progressions will be available to them. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is committed to making sure that every student who wants to take advanced coursework in mathematics has the opportunity to do so. To ensure that all students receive instruction in the foundational K-8 math standards that lay the groundwork for algebra and high math courses that students will take in high school, students will be enrolled in the next math course in the sequence based on their previous year’s math course enrollment. SPS is committed to making sure that every student who wants to take advanced coursework in mathematics has the opportunity to do so by providing specific opportunities for acceleration in middle school or high school.

