Baraga County, MI

Enough BS
4d ago

There's a LOT more to catch! Keep up the good work! Shouldn't be out on bond though, bet he don't show up for court ☹️

Johnathon Thomas
4d ago

He probably won’t show up? I just have that feeling. These sick people should never get bail.

Jay
4d ago

He should’ve of not been allowed bond. Just gives him a chance to act again or run. 💯💯🤦🏻‍♀️

