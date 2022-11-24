Read full article on original website
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
ukenreport.com
How to Get a Carry Concealed Weapon Permit
PALM DESERT — If you have ever thought of getting your own Carry Concealed Weapon, now is your chance to learn more — all for free. On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Valley Republican Women Patriots will host Troy Willis, of Willis Home Defense, who will impart knowledge on how to obtain a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) in Riverside County and the entire state of California. This is for members only, but now might be a good time to become a member.
Changing the Conversation About Drug Addiction
In 2021, there were 309 fentanyl overdoses in San Bernardino County. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is categorized as being 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Fentanyl is responsible for more overdose deaths than any other illegal drug in the United States. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
Laist.com
The 2022 Vote Count In SoCal Is Almost Over. When Do Electeds Take Office?
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
foxla.com
Former Virginia state trooper 'catfished' teen girl before murdering California family: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A former Virginia state trooper was killed in a shootout with deputies after he traveled across the country and allegedly killed the mother and grandparents of a teenage girl he "catfished" online, police said. According to California officials, the crime spree began shortly after 11 a.m. on...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
2urbangirls.com
Nurse, HR Director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination
POMONA, Calif. – Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination, and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
sac.media
Tension flares in West Covina following elections
Since the conclusion of the 2022 election season, conflicts have risen inside of West Covina City Council, primarily surrounding Mayor Pro Tem Rosario Diaz and her husband William Elliott’s conduct and involvement in the city’s politics. Elliott and Diaz’s participation in West Covina politics and the controversies surrounding them spilled over onto District 4 candidate Yara Wolff’s campaign, leading to a series of events that would further polarize the dynamic within the City Council.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
luxury-houses.net
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
Riverside murders: VA man accused of catfishing teen daughter of 1 of victims before killing family
The murders of a husband and wife and their daughter in Riverside allegedly stemmed from a catfishing incident involving the teenage daughter of one of the victims, police said.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
