ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ukenreport.com

How to Get a Carry Concealed Weapon Permit

PALM DESERT — If you have ever thought of getting your own Carry Concealed Weapon, now is your chance to learn more — all for free. On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Valley Republican Women Patriots will host Troy Willis, of Willis Home Defense, who will impart knowledge on how to obtain a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) in Riverside County and the entire state of California. This is for members only, but now might be a good time to become a member.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Changing the Conversation About Drug Addiction

In 2021, there were 309 fentanyl overdoses in San Bernardino County. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is categorized as being 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Fentanyl is responsible for more overdose deaths than any other illegal drug in the United States. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Nurse, HR Director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination

POMONA, Calif. – Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination, and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
POMONA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
NEEDLES, CA
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sac.media

Tension flares in West Covina following elections

Since the conclusion of the 2022 election season, conflicts have risen inside of West Covina City Council, primarily surrounding Mayor Pro Tem Rosario Diaz and her husband William Elliott’s conduct and involvement in the city’s politics. Elliott and Diaz’s participation in West Covina politics and the controversies surrounding them spilled over onto District 4 candidate Yara Wolff’s campaign, leading to a series of events that would further polarize the dynamic within the City Council.
WEST COVINA, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California

71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
PALM DESERT, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified

The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
REDLANDS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy