BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis: “He’s too little, I could never lose to no midget”
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson & Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis traded words on Friday on social media. WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) got his back up when told by an interviewer that he believed that Devin Haney and Shakur would beat him. The former...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua not committing to Whyte rematch after his poor performance against Franklin
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua wasn’t impressed with the poor performance by Dillian Whyte last Saturday night against the little-known Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua was at ringside to scout out Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) as a potential next opponent for his fight in early...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan Says He Will Take Terence Crawford’s Belt
By Vince D’Writer: Initially David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) was preparing to defend his European welterweight title against Jon Miguez in November, but things changed after Avanesyan’s team received a pivotal phone call, that made them withdraw from the fight with Miguez, and accept the opportunity to battle an undefeated world champion, who sits at the top of the pound-for-pound list.
BoxingNews24.com
David Haye says he would have KO’d Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight
By Scott Gilfoid: Former two-division world champion David Haye believes he’d have knocked out Oleksander Usyk in the prime of his career when he was fighting in the cruiserweight division. Haye (28-4, 26 KOs), who was knocked out by an over-the-hill Carl Thompson in the fifth round in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua talks Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua says it’s not going to be an easy night at the office for Tyson Fury this Saturday night when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in their long-awaited trilogy match on BT Box Office PPV and ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury responds to Derek Chisora fight critics
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury lashed out at the critics of his fight against journeyman Derek Chisora today, basically saying that they shouldn’t criticize his title defense unless they’ve battled for a world title and punched in the face. WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is hyper-sensitive...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo is “not on my level nor Errol Spence’s level” – Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford says undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo isn’t one his or Errol Spence Jr’s level. Crawford says that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is “mad and jealous” that he’s not as talented as him. Charlo, 32, is already on Crawford’s target...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is toughest guy I’ve faced
By Craig Page: Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) came away impressed with the power of his opponent Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) after stopping him in the 11th round last Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. “I really feel he will be a champion, but it...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
BoxingNews24.com
Williamson vs. Kelly: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Jermall Charlo cashing out against Dmitry Bivol?
By Dan Ambrose: Jermall Charlo is pushing hard for a fight against Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol that has cash-out written all over it for the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion. After fourteen years of playing it safe, fighting non-threatening opposition, why would ‘Big’ Charlo suddenly want to break that trend by...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo: “I want [Dmitry] Bivol next”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo surprisingly called out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol tonight, saying he wants him next for when he returns to the ring in February. WBC middleweight champion Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) and Bivol met last Saturday night when the two were in attendance for the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Devin Haney after Hector & Ryan Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to face undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney after he faces Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th and Ryan Garcia on April 15th next year. Haney and Tank Davis sparred in the past, and it’s unclear...
BoxingNews24.com
John Ryder wants Canelo Alvarez next in UK after beating Zach Parker
By Brian Webber: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is poised to get a life-changing money fight against Canelo Alvarez next May following his massive fifth-round stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) in their bout for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title last Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte vs. Franklin live results – who wins tonight?
The scores were 116-112, 116-112 for Whyte, and 115-115. Boxing News 24 had it for Franklin 116-112. Whyte looked nothing like the fighter he’d once been, as he was beaten to the punch the entire night. Franklin, the younger, faster, and busier of the two, landed more shots and...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
