Bramwell turns 134 years old

By Jack Taylor
 5 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Everyone wish the town of Bramwell a happy belated birthday!

The town of Bramwell turned a whopping 134 years old on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Bramwell is the first and oldest incorporated town in Mercer County dating all the way back to 1888, and it is chock full of history, character, and stories to tell.

Bluefield City Board Honors BSU Chancellor Garry Moore

“Imagine a town that has seen a boom in history a boom in this whole part of the 19th century, the 20th century, and now the 21st, to still be here and be a viable community is a wonderful, wonderful thing to experience,” said Lou Stoker, the mayor of Bramwell.

While the town kept things simple for its 134th, Mayor Stoker said plans are already in place for its 135th birthday!

