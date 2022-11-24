Salvation Army hosts red kettle design competition

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — For the first time ever, Salvation Army is hosting a red kettle design competition.

Since last month, teams from the La Crosse Police and Fire Departments and Tri-State ambulance have competed to decorate one of the iconic red kettles.

You can vote for your favorite kettle design by donating to Salvation Army and the team with the most votes online wins.

Salvation Army employees hope the first-ever kettle design competition is fun for the whole family.

“Let’s try it, see what happens,” says Director of Development, Isaiah Thomas. “Get the community excited, not only to see us working alongside some important partners in this community but getting them excited about the red kettle campaign and all the good that it does.”

The last voting session will take place during an in-person bell-ringing session on Saturday, Dec. 10.

If you would like to vote for your favorite kettle design, check out the Salvation Army’s website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.