FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KULR8
Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
KULR8
Billings Public School announce educate parents about teen marijuana use
BILLINGS, Mt: Following recent cases of drug overdoses among high school students, Billings Public School announced a two-part Facebook live series starting today to educate parents about the dangers today’s highly-potent recreational marijuana poses for students. The series features Laura Stacks, CEO of Johnny’s Ambassador, an organization committed to...
KULR8
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting on Billings South Side
BILLINGS, Mont. - One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting on Billings South Side. Sergeant Schwartz with the Billings Police Department said police responded to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. on November 27. They found a deceased man in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. An injured man was located in the 100 block of Hallowell.
KULR8
Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support. Konecny's wrestling journey was, at first, a lot of catching up. Once she reached the...
KULR8
Local businesses gear up for Cyber Monday
BILLINGS, Mt: Following Small Business Saturday, many local businesses are looking forward to Cyber Monday by encouraging more people to shop locally and support their local businesses. One such store is the Montana Dress Company and Boutique in Downtown Billings that has been serving the community for the last seven...
