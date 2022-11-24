Read full article on original website
nashoba
5d ago
celebrating your survival? wtf..don't forget who gave you your survival here and taught you how to live, how to plant, how to bathe.. indigenous people should be taught first before picking out what you want to teach, teach the whole truth and how the settlers murdered the indigenous tribe who helped them prepare the food for that day! the settlers ended up betraying and massacring the indigenous people, as there bodies laid there dead, the settlers feasted...tell the truth
Reply(7)
10
Teresa Owen
5d ago
Tell it all or don't bother. My Oklahoma US History books only taught us the alternative facts on most subjects.
Reply
6
Patty Futch
4d ago
Why don't we get back to the basic: reading. writing, arithmetic? Schools aren't teaching cursive writing. What the heck is wrong with the basics?
Reply
3
Related
kosu.org
Oklahoma nonprofit creates legal fund to support teachers accused of violating HB 1775
An Oklahoma nonprofit is announcing a new legal fund to protect teachers accused of violating House Bill 1775, which limits critical discussions in the classroom about race or sex. The program will be funded through donations and managed by the nonprofit Oklahoma Appleseed. The group will provide legal representation for...
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
etxview.com
Public comment open on Oklahoma's marijuana rules with state oversight agency now independent
A one-month comment period for permanent rules affecting Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 15. The rules are largely unchanged, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials say. “The rules combine OMMA’s permanent rules that took effect Sept. 11, along with emergency rules that took effect this summer,”...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative
Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
KTEN.com
Federal grant boosts special needs education in Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Special Education Services team has received a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support Oklahoma school districts and early career teachers serving children with disabilities. The Personnel Development Grant has let the special education...
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
Comments / 25